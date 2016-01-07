As soon as Prince George stepped out for his first day of preschool, which was captured on camera by his mom Kate Middleton, royal fans were keen to find out who made his navy blue coat. After some investigating, we discovered that the quilted jacket is sold at British department store, John Lewis.

Prince George wore the jacket from John Lewis on his first day at preschool Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonpalace

The jacket, that costs less than $45, is sold out due to it being from the department store's AW13 collection. The third-in-line to the British throne, wore the classic design with a light blue backpack.

George was dropped off at Westacre Montessori school by both Prince William and Duchess Kate, who drove him there from their Norfolk home Anmer Hall.

A royal source told HELLO! magazine: "He's going to be attending part time for a handful of hours per day. Both the Duke and Duchess dropped him off today and it seems all went well."

The little royal attended his first day of preschool on Wednesday Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonpalace

The $48-a-day nursery in King's Lynn is housed in a former chapel and 85 percent of children there receive financial help to cover the fees. It accommodates pupils aged 2 to 5 and was rated "good" in an Ofsted report last June.

When William and Kate's choice was announced last month, a spokesman for the school said: "We are looking forward to welcoming George to our nursery where he will get the same special experience as all of our children."

Prince William attended his first day of preschool in 1985 Photo: Getty Images

The Prince, who turns two-and-a-half this month, started school rather discreetly compared to how his father spent his first day of preschool in September 1985.

More than 100 pairs of eyes were on William when he arrived at Mrs. Mynors' preschool, dressed in a striped sweater, red shorts and red shoes.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana took William to school Photo: Getty Images

Proud parents Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales walked alongside their eldest son, with Diana taking William's hand in hers.

Speaking about the preschool's newest student head teacher Mrs. Mynor said that William "liked it" and it seems the little Prince did. As he left, he showed photographers a finger puppet of a mouse he had made all by himself.