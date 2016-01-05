North West receives custom dress from designer Julien Macdonald

Little North West has a new designer dress to add to her already enviable closet. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 2-year-old daughter received a special present from designer Julien Macdonald during his recent trip to Los Angeles.

The Welsh fashion designer stopped by Kris Jenner’s Calabasas home two days before Kim gave birth to her son Saint West. "[I] brought her a special present for North – a custom-made Julien Macdonald bespoke dress that Kim loved," Julien blogged for HELLO!.

Photos: Getty Image/Instagram/@KimKardashian

The designer's first visit to the City of Angels in nearly 20 years came with the special invitation to the Kardashian household. He recalled, “A highlight of my trip, we were invited to the Kardashian’s house, and we were greeted at the door by the one and only Kris Jenner who was dressed head to toe in black, Chanel of course. I had been told numerous times that Karl Lagerfeld is just in love with Kris and after my visit it is no surprise why.”

Just a couple of days before welcoming her second child, Julien penned that Kim “looked simply stunning.” The TV star's husband, Kanye, even joined in on their appointment. He wrote, “Meeting Kanye was a great experience; he was so interesting speaking about his latest projects and fashion collaborations, he gave us all the insider knowledge about the fashion scene in L.A.”

Julien added, "It was a fantastic morning keeping up with the Kardashian’s!"

In addition to his “very special appointment” with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, the designer flew into Los Angeles to meet with top celebrity stylists, including Monica Rose and Brad Goreski. No doubt Julien was in town getting ready for the upcoming, busy award season, which kicks off this Sunday with the Golden Globes.