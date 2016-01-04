Lily-Rose Depp stars on first LOVE magazine cover, talks future goals

Lily-Rose Depp got a colorful makeover for her latest magazine cover. Johnny Depp’s 16-year-old daughter graces the cover of Love Magazine — which is due out February 8 — sporting bold eye makeup and teal nail polish.

The budding model took to her Instagram on Sunday night to share her latest gig, which was shot by Willy Vanderperre. She captioned the photo, “thank you!!! @thelovemagazine @kegrand @willyvanderperre @panosyiapanis”

A photo posted by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on Jan 3, 2016 at 5:09pm PST

The magazine’s website announced Lily as “LOVE 15's cover star.” In a five minute interview, Lily, who scored her first major movie role last year in the film The Dancer, revealed that “acting is more emotional” than modeling. When it comes to her career, she admits, “I don't have any plans in particular.”

Lily continued, “I just know this is what I want to do and I want to work hard at it, and hopefully keep finding roles as beautiful as the ones I've already been lucky enough to come across.”

The model-actress has already landed a campaign for Chanel. Last summer the fashion house announced the teen as the face of their Pearl eyewear collection. In a statement, Chanel’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld said, “Lily-Rose is stunning. She's a young girl from a new generation with all the qualities of a star."

A photo posted by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on Jan 4, 2016 at 11:26am PST

While the teen is already taking the fashion world by storm, she took to her Instagram on Monday to remind followers that she's just like everyone else. Lily snapped a photo of herself back in school after the holidays with the caption, "Back on my "can I go to the bathroom" grind lol."