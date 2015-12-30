As 2015 draws to a close, many people are turning their attention to the New Year and the changes they want to make in their lives. Fasion's latest It girl Kendall Jenner is no different. The model took to her website on Tuesday to reveal her New Year’s resolution for 2016.

Kendall has revealed her New Year's resolution for 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Discussing her plans with her millions of followers, the 20-year-old revealed that she is going to take a step back in the upcoming months to relax. “I guess my resolution would be to chill out more and have the ability to be a little more spontaneous.”

“Honestly, I worked so much this year that it freaked me out a little,” she admitted, adding that at times she worked so hard it affected her health. “I actually had to go to the hospital I was so exhausted – it was definitely a wake-up call that I need to take better care of myself. I want to enjoy being home a little bit more.”



This year Kendall made several runway appearances, including at the Victoria's Secret fashion show Photo: Getty Images

Hoping to free up more time in the New Year, Kendall also revealed her other resolution. "I [always] set random goals like 'find a boyfriend' but it's not legit at all, lol."

Whether new love arrives or not, the model is determined to make 2016 a standout year: "No matter what, 2016 is going to be the best yet. I can feel it!”