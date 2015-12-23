Anna Ewers: The beauty who upstaged Kendall and Gigi to win 'Model of the Year'

This year the fashion industry has been dominated by Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, but there's a surprising new (and gorgeous!) player in the fashion game: Anna Ewers. The young beauty came seemingly out of nowhere to become Models.com's 'Model of the Year'. But just who is the woman that beat the competition to become number 1?

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTO GALLERY



The world's most gorgeous underdog? Anna beat out Kendall and Gigi to win Model of the Year Photo: Getty Images

The 22-year-old beat Victoria's Secret frontrunners Kendall and Gigi when industry experts, including stylists, photographers and editors, named Anna as their top model. In announcing the winner, Models.com stated Anna was: "The singular face that defined the year as a whole with ubiquitous industry demand and presence."



The rising star on the Tory Burch catwalk at NY Fashion Week Photo: Getty Images

The 5'7" beauty was discovered by designer Alexander Wang who saw her photo on a blog. While she may not be as well known as her rivals, she's fronted a number of prestigious campaigns in 2015 including Chanel and Alexander Wang.

Plus, Anna is not the only model in her family. Her sister Bella, 18, is just as photogenic, and was even named Breakout Star in the public vote, leaving fans to speculate whether she may be just as sucessful as Anna.

tonight  A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Dec 8, 2015 at 7:31am PST

Kendall and Gigi have become household names, with their popularity skyrocketing this year

The German-born star's two competitors had a fantastic year in the fashion world. The BFFs debuted together at the Victoria's Secret fashion show, walked high-profile runways and dominated social media.

Anna was discovered by Alexander Wang Photo: Getty Images

Although she missed out on the desirable title, Gigi was the runner-up and was also named as social media star of the year. The blonde bombshell has 10.4 million Instagram followers – although that's not quite reaching Kendall's impressive fan base of 44.3 million.