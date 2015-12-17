Get the look: Hailee Steinfeld wears ASOS jumpsuit on red carpet

Love this look on Hailee Steinfeld? Look no further as we have tracked down the details of her latest outfit that looks both comfortable and stylish. The singer looked chic as she walked the red carpet at the Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball held in Washington D.C. on Monday. Although the "Love Yourself" singer often chooses to wear designer duds to walk the red carpet, this time the 19-year-old wore a jumpsuit from ASOS.

Hailee Steinfeld rocked a green ASOS jumpsuit to the event Photo: Getty Images

The green jumpsuit that the star wore is a bargain at just $135. To finish off her look, the Pitch Perfect 2 actress wore black patent leather boots. We’ve found a similar style of boot from Zara that costs only $89.90.

Get Hailee's look with these affordable items Photo: Asos/Zara

Allowing the jumpsuit to speak for itself, Hailee kept her accessories simple and wore her long brunette hair down and straight. In keeping with the hottest trend for the holiday season, she chose black glitter eyeshadow and a sleek cat-eye to create festive red carpet glamour.