Kate Middleton shows off new haircut, recycles her L.K. Bennett power suit

She's already known as a queen of recycling, and Kate Middleton once again demonstrated her flair for getting the most out of her wardrobe when she pulled a teal LK Bennett dress and jacket out of her closet for a day at the office on Wednesday. The Duchess wore the power suit as she became a broker with her husband Prince William for a few hours during brokerage firm ICAP's annual Charity Day in London.

Kate looked chic in the teal suit, which she first wore three years ago Photo: Getty Images

Kate, 33, had previously worn the businesslike outfit - which consists of the Davina dress and the Jude peplum jacket - during the 2012 Diamond Jubilee celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne.

As in 2012, the royal paired the look with her black suede Angel shoes from Episode. But instead of sporting the black leather Alexander McQueen belt she chose three years ago, this time she cinched her waist with the matching belt that originally came with the jacket.





The Duchess also had her hair in a new shoulder-length style Photo: Getty Images

While she chose an old fave from her wardrobe, she chose a brand new look for her trademark long locks. Kate had a few inches chopped off, leaving her hair hitting just below her shoulders.

Since the mother-of-two has been sporting bangs and a slightly shorter cut in recent months, it seems that she has been slowly taking up the length. At the charity event her hair was parted in the middle and swept to the side, adding to the gorgeous layered effect.