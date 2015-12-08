Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store robbed, $173K worth of jewelry stolen

Gwyneth Paltrow's New York City Goop pop-up store was robbed. Thieves managed to steal over $173,000 worth of merchandise on Saturday afternoon, while customers were busy shopping in the Mrkt store, named after the 43-year-old's lifestyle site.

According to the New York Police Department, three unidentified men entered the Columbus Circle shop and forcibly opened a jewelry cabinet. Staff members spotted the men and called police, but the brazen robbers managed to escape with their loot before officers arrived.

Gwyneth Paltrow opened the store last week Photo: Getty Images

A Goop's spokesperson confirmed the heist to HELLO! in a statement reading: "There was an isolated incident Saturday afternoon involving a very limited number of items, which was reported to the NYPD. While the store was crowded during one of our busiest days, thankfully the NYPD responded quickly, our customers and staff are safe, and we remain open for business with proper security precautions in place."

The shop remains open with "proper security precautions in place" Photo: WireImage

Among the items stolen from the luxury store were a vintage Bulgari bracelet worth $106,000, an 18-karat David Weiss bracelet worth $43,750 and three men's Rolex watches varying in price from $3,995 and $12,000, the New York Post reports.

The Oscar winner's pop-up store opened in late November, less than two weeks before the incident occurred. Gwyneth herself attended the grand opening on Wednesday, December 2, looking festive in a gold star-adorned sheer Valentino dress.

The Shakespeare in Love actress has previously opened pop-up stores of her online retail store in Dallas, Chicago and Los Angeles.