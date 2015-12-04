Looking good Mrs. Clooney! Amal stole the show wearing a matching Lanvin culotte and crop top ensemble to attend the Charlotte Tilbury store in London on Thursday.

The metallic outfit, which showed off Amal's slim physique, is thought to be vintage Lanvin dating back to around 1967. It was sourced by William Vintage. (Fashionistas hurry: If you want to recreate Amal's look, the ensemble is actually on sale now at William Vintage for $1,020.)

Amal showed off her midriff in a silver crop top and culotte co-ord Photo: Getty Images

The human rights lawyer paired the two-piece with silver pointed heels and gold drop earrings. Amal's husband George was missing from the party, but Amal had a date in the form of her glamorous mother, Baria Alamuddin.

Amal attended the event with her mother Baria Photo: Getty Images

Amal rubbed shoulders with a host of famous faces at the Christmas party, including Kate Bosworth and Salma Hayek.

Actress Salma opted for wide leg trousers and a ribbed turtleneck sweater for the evening Photo: Getty Images



Actress Kate opted for more of a traditional party look, sporting a sparkling silver dress with a gold clutch bag. Salma, meanwhile, was all-white, rocking a turtleneck and wide-leg trousers ensemble that highlighted her famous curves.