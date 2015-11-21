Best friend matching outfits are all the rage: Get the look

Remember when you and your bestie growing up would wear those charms with one side saying BEST and the other saying FRIEND? Well, now BFF attire is totally acceptable to wear at any age. Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner were among the first in recent history to take to the streets and declare their bestie-hood.

Cara and Kendall made their own "CaKe" BFF t-shirts Photo: Getty Images

The two fun-loving supermodels played off the standard Hollywood hybrid name-game historically reserved for romantic partners. Enter CaKe TOUR tees — Cara and Kendall’s matching black t-shirts (marrying the first two letters of their names, respectively). The models, first spotted in their matching squad tees at the Glastonbury Festival in England, predictably stopped most Instagram feeds in their tracks and immediately raised the bar for all BFF swag going forward.

A little less casual and a little more chic; Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Gigi Hadid, and Kourtney Kardashian have all been spotted recently wearing Marieclaire St John's Noir DS1 personalized blouses. The brand encourages friends to get creative in 10 characters or less.

Marieclaire St John Custom BFF silk blouses Photo: Mary Peffer

Of course, the most popular iteration of BFF gear was spotted during Fashion Week on blogger Shea Marie (a.k.a. @PeaceLoveShea) and her model and musician gal pal Caroline Vreeland. Biker jackets painted with the old school best friend heart shape on the back created an instant demand. The jacket that starts at $1,300 is the creation of NY-based designer, Veda. “I think there is an awesome ‘girl power’ movement going on in fashion right now,” Lyndsey Butler, Creative Director at Veda tells HELLO!. A movement we would say is targeted more at adult friendships than the traditional best friend jewelry that was so popular in adolescence.

The concept of the BFF leather jacket was as simple as drawing attention to positive female friendships. “We had the idea to make the 'best friend' jackets awhile ago and get them on cool, inspiring duos who support one another,” Lyndsey continues of the concept her team realized by gifting two of the most influential fashion “it” girls of the moment and capturing their street style via fashion week photographers.

