Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez throw Lily Aldridge a 30th birthday party

Taylor Swift sure knows how to throw a party! The 25-year-old enlisted the help Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid to throw Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge a 30th birthday party at the pop star's Los Angeles home on Wednesday.

The supermodel, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, posted a sweet message on her Instagram thanking her girls for serenading her and making her a delicious cake.

"When your girls serenade you for your Birthday! @selenagomez @taylorswift @gigihadid Ps Taylor made my cake #ChocolateEspresso #deliciousnessssss," she captioned the photo that shows Selena holding the cake while Gigi, Taylor and Lily enjoyed the moment.

Lily, who wore this year's fantasy bra, and the gang recently spent some quality time together at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Lily and Gigi walked in the show, along with pal Kendall Jenner, while Selena performed.

The supermodel revealed that her 3-year-old daughter Dixie has a special relationship with 20-year-old Gigi. "[Dixie] loves Gigi," she told HELLO!. "Gigi and her FaceTime."

Although Dixie wasn't around to party with her mommy and her friends, Gigi shared a special moment from the party.

"These are a few of my favorite things," she posted via Instagram, next to a picture of her, Taylor, Selena, Lily and Selena's rumored new beau Cully Smoller. Selena posted the same image to her Instagram account with a message that read "@taylorswift- we just show up. Thank you for making us and all beautiful women feel beautiful."

Throwing the bash isn't the only way the "Shake it Off" singer showed her friends love, Lily posted an image of her very own Moonman trophy, courtesy of Taylor, to celebrate their MTV VMA win for "Bad Blood."

"Goodnight Gorgeous!!! @taylorswift Love you #BadBlood#Wma#MoonMan," she captioned the image.