Get the look: Kate Middleton-inspired wine-colored pieces for your wardrobe

Kate Middleton won serious style points when she wore a deep purple lace Dolce & Gabbana dress in October during the Chinese president's state visit to London. The wine-inspired hue of Kate's daytime look – which also goes with the season's berry lip and Chanel's new 1990s-influenced Holiday makeup collection – was perfectly on trend.

Kate in a deep-purple $3,495 Dolce & Gabbana dress Photo: Getty Images

From cabernets to merlots and every varietal in between, fashionable celebrities have flocked to a palette that draws inspiration from the vineyard (and looks even better with a color-coordinated glass of red in hand!). So as not to be too matchy, Kate paired her stylish frock with suede accessories in a lighter shade, but still within the berry family, creating texture and harmony.



Taylor Swift does wine to perfection Photos: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has long been a fan of the rich hues. Taking a break from touring, the singer stepped out in New York wearing wine colored tights to keep out the cold and to add something different to her always polished off-duty style.



Poppy Delevingne rocks a burgundy trench while Rita Ora opts for a chilled leather look Photo: Getty Images

When British "It" girl Poppy Delevingne wears a trend she does it in her own unique way. Earning her style credentials yet again the 29-year-old rocked a PVC Burberry trench coat to the fashion house's runway show. Rita Ora, on the other hand, paired separates for a head-to-toe burgundy look, the showpiece being her voluminous leather skirt.

