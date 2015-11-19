Is Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy the best-dressed pre-schooler in the world? The little girl showed both her dance moves and her luxe style this week when she wore an adorable dress by designer Mischka Aoki.

Her music icon mom melted our hearts when she posted an adorable picture of herself twirling with her three-year-old daughter, who was wearing the gorgeous white creation by the kids' luxury brand. Called the Sparkling Crystal dress, it can be yours for $2,100 and a simple trip to Bergdorf Goodman.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 15, 2015 at 6:50pm PST

Matching her daughter's look in the Instagram shot, Beyoncé has seemed happier than ever since giving birth to her daughter with Jay Z almost four years ago. She recently told Oprah that she felt "complete" since having Blue in January, 2012.

"My story did not feel complete and I didn't know why but… after I gave birth I looked at my diaries and everything made sense," she said. "Everything just completely connected and I said now I know who I am… I wasn't complete before my daughter."

Blue Ivy's gown costs $2,100 and is available at Bergdorf Goodman Photo: Mischka Aoki

Over the summer the music queen showed how much she loves family life, by sharing highlights from her trip to Florence, where the Carters tucked into pizza and ice cream and toured The Accademia di Belle Arti di Firenze.

We love this beautiful setting with our 'Kiss Me, Athena!' Dress from Mischka Aoki FW15 Collection  Photo and setting by Vivienne Artworks #mischkaaoki #fw15 Una foto publicada por Mischka Aoki (@mischkaaoki) el 10 de Nov de 2015 a la(s) 3:59 PST

Then Bey posted pictures from her Fourth of July party, during which she took the time to teach Blue to swim, wearing a stars and striped patterned costume. This was followed by a cruise around Sardinia during which the little girl was again copying her mother's style and seen having her nails painted on board a yacht.

More recently Beyoncé showed off her dedication to her daughter by wearing a gold jewelled ring that spelled her name "Blue" on her left hand.