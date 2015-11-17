Harper Beckham wears a coat designed by Princess Marie Chantal of Greece

A coat fit for a princess – and designed by one! David and Victoria Beckham's little lady Harper Beckham recently stepped out wearing a statement coat created by Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece's children's label.

Harper's red coat, by Crown Princess Marie-Cha retails for $395 Photos: AMA/Getty Images

The red bow coat, which retails for $395, is the work of Prince Pavlos of Greece's wife, who established her Marie Chantal lifestyle brand back in 2001. The London-based royal counts several famous fashionistas as fans, including Kim Kardashian and Nicky Hilton, who dressed her bridesmaids in the label's designs at her 2015 wedding at Kensington Palace.

When it comes to childrenswear, the 47-year-old Princess previously told HELLO!, "It’s important to dress our children well.” She added, "If you look good, you feel good – simple.”

The littlest Beckham certainly looked adorable in her red ensemble on Saturday, where she was on hand on to support her father David Beckham as he played in a charity game to aid UNICEF. Saturday's game at Old Trafford was David's final match of his seven games on seven continents mission, which brought the soccer star out of his retirement.

Dressed to impress in her royal attire, Harper met and shook hands with Prince Harry on the soccer field sidelines. Joining the 4-year-old were brothers Cruz and Romeo. The tot’s eldest brother Brooklyn actually played in the match subbing in for his father at one point during the game.