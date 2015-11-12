On Tuesday night, Gigi Hadid rocked the Victoria's Secret runway show in several sexy outfits, but it's not only the 20-year-old's catwalk prowess that has us impressed. We are also loving her off-duty style and, thankfully, she's proving that pieces from her wardrobe are within our reach.

Gigi showed off her stylish off-duty outfit before the Victoria's Secret show Photo: Getty Images

Stepping out to run errands before the show on Tuesday, Gigi looked chic in a camel coat worn over a matching ribbed turtleneck. But although Kendall Jenner's BFF often goes for designer ensembles, luckily for us this time she opted for budget buys – and we can get this exact look for less than $150.

Photos: HM.com

Both ítems are from bank account-friendly H&M: the cozy sweater has a price tag of $49.99, while the coat comes in at just $99. What's better than a super luxe look? A super luxe look for less!