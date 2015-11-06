Lady Kitty Spencer is following in aunt Princess Diana's stylish footsteps

Lady Kitty Spencer is following in her aunt Princess Diana's stylish footsteps. The 24-year-old was a special guest at the Australian Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, November 3, an event that was attended by her aunt Diana back in 1985.

Kitty arrived in royal style via a helicopter. Embracing the local fashion, she donned a fitted dress designed by renowned Australian designer Alex Perry and completed her look with a dazzling Stephen Jones millinery fascinator.

Kitty, who is the eldest daughter of Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, also got up close with dingoes and cradled a baby wombat in her arms at a sanctuary specializing in native Australian animals.

Koala Kisses  @zoosvictoria #healesvillesanctuary  A photo posted by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Nov 1, 2015 at 10:18pm PST

Having taken a walk on the wild side in Australia’s rural Victoria, Kitty headed to the state’s capital, Melbourne, where she soaked up the buzz of the thriving city. The pretty blonde posted aerial shots as she approached the racecourse where the horse races are held.

Holding hands with Lacey  A photo posted by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Nov 1, 2015 at 11:44pm PST

Upon her arrival at the swanky event, she told Daily Mail Australia that it was her first time visiting the country. "It's absolutely incredible, I can’t believe this whole thing is put together every year," she said of the races.

"It’s such a lovely tradition, you come here and see the effort people make and the fun that people are having."