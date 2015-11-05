Angelina Jolie shows off tattoos in black strapless sheer dress

Angelina Jolie showed off her extensive tattoo collection on Wednesday night wearing a revealing dress to attend the WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards in New York City. The actress attended the awards evening with her husband Brad Pitt, where she was given the Entertainment/Film Innovator of the year award by Robert DeNiro.



The UNICEF ambassador’s lower back tattoo of a bengal tiger was on display as was the tattoo on her left shoulder which comprises of four lines written in Khmer script that is meant to protect her and her adopted son Maddox from danger.



The 40-year-old's dark brown locks were swept up into an elegant bun allowing her 30 carat rose-cut diamond drop earrings to shine bright and perfectly complement the form-fitting black Tom Ford dress.

Angelina Jolie showed off her back tattoos in the revealing Tom Ford dress Photo: Getty Images



The mom-of-six posed for photos on the red carpet alongside Brad, her husband-of-one-year. The actor looked dapper wearing a sleek suit and skinny tie and sported slicked down hair.



Recently the couple have made several appearances together to promote their latest film. Ten years after starring in their first film together, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the couple have reunited to act in By The Sea. The film, directed, written and produced by Angelina, tells the story of the strained relationship between Vanessa, a former dancer and her husband, Roland.



This month Angelina covers the front of WSJ. Magazine. In the accompanying article she gives a candid interview revealing the problems she encountered in her childhood and the strains working together had on her marriage.

Angelina attended the event with husband Brad Pitt Photo: Getty Images

Talking about shooting the emotionally difficult scenes with Brad, she said: “…we had to stay in our corners, like boxers, and not be husband and wife. It was very hard to do those scenes without Brad and I taking care of each other. Normally in between takes, you’d make sure that the other’s OK, but we had to be able to really get ugly.”

Opening up about another emotional time for her, the two-time divorcee was honest about the challenges she faced in her childhood. “I grew up in L.A., where focus is very inward. I didn’t know why I was so destructive and miserable. I didn’t appreciate or understand my life…I was raised in a place where if you have fame and money and you’re decent-looking and have the ability to work in this industry, you have everything in the world. Then you attain those things and realize you still couldn’t be more empty. I didn’t know where to put myself.”