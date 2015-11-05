Cindy Crawford and her mini-me daughter Kaia Gerber wow at Balmain x H&M launch

Legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford and her look-alike daughter Kaia Gerber dressed to impress at the L.A. VIP pre-launch of the highly-anticipated Balmain x H&M collection. Both wore coveted pieces from the sought-after range: mom rocked leather trousers and a black blazer, while her 14-year-old mini-me, who is a rising star in the fashion world, sported a white and black beaded dress.

Cindy and Kaia at the Balmain x H&M launch in Los Angeles Photo: Getty Images



Kaia must be proud of her mother, who is one of the world's most iconic supermodels. But like any teen, that doesn't stop her from sometimes being embarrassed by her mom – especially on social media. "I know you've been embarrassed when I use too many hashtags," Cindy said to her daughter recently during an interview on The Thick.

Mother and daughter were joined by famous friends Selma Blair and Jamie King inside the store Photo: Getty Images

Kaia has already been following in her mother’s stylish footsteps as her fashion career begins to blossom. Not only does the young fashionista bear a striking resemblance to her mother – even modelling mom's vintage outfits for Instagram snaps – but she has been gaining increasingly high-profile jobs and making a name for herself within the industry. Kaia has a role in the upcoming movie Sister Cities that also stars Michelle Trachtenberg.

"She’s interested in fashion, loves Kendall Jenner," Cindy told E!. "She’s gotten a few opportunities to do little modelling things, and, at least in this area of her life, she’ll take my advice. I’m happy that she loves doing it in little bits and pieces."