Kendall Jenner confirms she will walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner just received the best birthday present, ever! The model, who turned 20 on Tuesday, announced to her followers that she will be walking in the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Photo: Getty Images

The reality star won't be the only newcomer to the Victoria's Secret runway. The birthday girl will be joined by best friend Gigi Hadid, whose participation in the show was announced just last week.

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall shared her excitement to walk the show with her bestie in an Instagram illustration of the two captioned, "The best birthday present EVER! always been one of my biggest dreams to be on this catwalk. @victoriassecret 's newest recruits. oh and I get to do it with my best friend."

So far it's been a great week for the 20-year-old supermodel. Kendall celebrated her birthday Monday night at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Sisters Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were in attendance for the festivities along with pal Justin Bieber, Kanye West and mom Kris Jenner.

Watch Kendall and Gigi strut down the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airing December 8 at 10 p.m. on CBS.