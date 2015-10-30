Gigi Hadid gets emotional at audition for Victoria's Secret show: Video

With a fun display of confidence and sass, Gigi Hadid showed exactly why she landed one of the modeling world's most sought after gigs: a spot in the Victoria's Secret fashion show. Fans can see the moment that the model earned the job in her audition tape, which has been released by the famed lingerie brand.

In the short clip, Gigi confidence struts the catwalk in lingerie in front of the show's executive producers Monica Mitro and Ed Razek. After her walk, Ed asks her, "What are you doing the on November 9th and 10th?"

A clearly excited Gigi answers shyly, "I don't know" – to which Ed says: "Why don't you come join us?" Gigi shrieks, "Really?" as she sinks to her knees, clearly overcome with emotion.

Gigi was overcome with emotion when she realized she had been invited to take part in the show. Photo: Getty Images

The model shared a moment from the video on her own Instagram page, writing, "Couldn't hold back my tears!!! Anyone that grew up w/me knows that this show has been a dream of mine 4ever! THANK YOU@victoriassecret & @ed_razek! One of the happiest moments of my life. ❤️#vsfashionshow2015."

The model has already walked the runway for brands such as Balmain x H&M Photo: Getty Images

The accomplishment is a huge one for Gigi, who revealed in January that she unsuccessfully auditioned for the show last year. "Victoria’s Secret has been a huge dream of mine my entire life," she told Vogue. "But my [2014] audition was the first time I really went for it.

"I trained every day and worked so, so hard for it. And you know what? At the end of the day, I was just too shy. I got in there and I freaked out. Obviously in the show you just have to bring it. Clearly I wasn’t ready to do that if I was so nervous doing just the casting."

WATCH GIGI'S VICTORIA'S SECRET AUDITION:

We ❤️ surprises so here’s a BIG one for @GiGiHadid at the #VSFashionShow castings! See you on the runway, Gigi  pic.twitter.com/DWZbecUIfn — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) October 29, 2015

The second time has been the charm for the red-hot model, who co-stars with Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls in the new Balmain x H&M campaign. On November 10, she'll be joining fellow Victoria's Secret models as well as Rihanna and Selena Gomez, who have been confirmed as performers for the 2015 show that will be back in New York City after last year's extravaganza in London.

