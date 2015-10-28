British ‘It’ girl Alexa Chung is one for style rather than fashion, using an eclectic mix of casual tailoring and eccentric accessories.
To take in London Fashion Week, Alexa wore a wool wrap skirt by contemporary French designer Jacquemus with a simple oxford cloth button down and a knit sweater draped casually over her shoulders. Patent ankle boots and a cheeky caricature shoulder bag add an offbeat element to her otherwise preppy outfit.
How to get the look:
- Joe Fresh light-grey mix embroidered sweater, $69, joefresh.com
- Charlotte Olympia Kitty clutch, $995, us.charlotteolympia.com
- Banana Republic fitted stripe-print shirt, $69.50, bananarepublic.ca
- Jacquemus La Jupe Oeillet, $415, lagarconne.com
- Nine West pierced hoop earrings, $12, belk.com
- Zippered leather ankle boots, $139, zara.com