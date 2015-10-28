British ‘It’ girl Alexa Chung is one for style rather than fashion, using an eclectic mix of casual tailoring and eccentric accessories.


Photo: Getty Images

To take in London Fashion Week, Alexa wore a wool wrap skirt by contemporary French designer Jacquemus with a simple oxford cloth button down and a knit sweater draped casually over her shoulders. Patent ankle boots and a cheeky caricature shoulder bag add an offbeat element to her otherwise preppy outfit.

How to get the look:

  1. Joe Fresh light-grey mix embroidered sweater, $69, joefresh.com
  2. Charlotte Olympia Kitty clutch, $995, us.charlotteolympia.com
  3. Banana Republic fitted stripe-print shirt, $69.50, bananarepublic.ca
  4. Jacquemus La Jupe Oeillet, $415, lagarconne.com
  5. Nine West pierced hoop earrings, $12, belk.com
  6. Zippered leather ankle boots, $139, zara.com

