Kate Middleton: Which designers did she wear for Chinese state visit?

From being a lady in red to proving she's lovely in lace Kate Middleton showed off her versatile style as she stepped out in two totally different outfits for the Chinese state visit. While on Tuesday night she wore a couture gown by one of her faves, Jenny Packham, on Wednesday she attended her latest event wearing a ready-to-wear dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Kate wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress for Wednesday morning's event Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday, when Kate and Prince William met up with President Xi Jinping and his wife Madame Peng at Lancaster House in London, the royal couple were sartorially in sync in purple. Scoring serious fashion points, Kate, with her hair in loose curls that fell past her shoulders, wore an eggplant Dolce & Gabbana guipure lace dress which is priced at $3,495.

The eggplant colored dress retails for $3,495 Photo: Getty Images

The dress is described on the Net-a-Porter website as "a sophisticated update on the label's signature lace styles. It comes with a silk-blend slip for coverage, but is sheer through the sleeves to reveal a hint of skin." Kate paired the beautiful creation with a matching clutch and pumps for the event, an exhibition titled "Creative Collaborations".

For the state banquet the night before, the mother-of-two opted for a much brighter choice: a beaded red Jenny Packham gown accessorized with an heirloom tiara.

Kate wore a stunning red beaded couture gown by designer Jenny Packham on Tuesday night Photo: Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mother showed off her style credentials in the beautiful red gown, which featured cap sleeves, a sweeping train and sparkling embellishment details. Her makeup was equally as striking, with Kate opting for dark brown eyeshadow and lightly bronzed cheeks. Her famous locks were swept back in an elegant updo, with her recently-debuted longer bangs swept to the side.

The Duchess chose the Lotus Flower tiara for the event and accessorized it with diamond drop earrings Photo: Getty Images

Royal enthusiasts have been speculating for weeks as to which tiara the Duchess would choose for the special occasion, and they were quick to note the royal had once again chosen the Lotus Flower tiara, which she donned at the annual diplomatic reception in 2013. She has only been pictured wearing a tiara twice in public before – the other occasion being her 2011 wedding when she wore the Cartier Halo tiara.