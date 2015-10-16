Cressida Bonas has posed in a retro photo shoot for French magazine Jalouse. Channeling timeless British icon Twiggy, Prince Harry’s former flame looks stunning in the editorial spread that is featured in the new October issue.

Modeling key pieces inspired by the 1960s (think colorful berets, chunky heels and tweed mini skirts), the English beauty proves to be a natural in front of the camera posing for a variety of fun and flirty shots. The feature comes on the heels of Cressida’s appearances at London and Paris fashion weeks, where she mixed and mingled with industry heavyweights like Anna Wintour and Alexa Chung.





The 26-year-old is also enjoying a blossoming acting career. After wrapping production earlier this year on her first feature film, Tulip Fever, Cressida landed a role in Julian Fellowes’ (Downton Abbey) new series, Doctor Thorne. She is also set to head to Cleveland later this year to start work on the movie The Bye Bye Man alongside Canadian actor Douglas Smith (Big Love).

Performance has long been a passion of Cressida's; she graduated from Leeds University with a degree in dance before deciding to continue her training at The Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in Greenwich. Despite appearing very comfortable in front of the camera, the graduate claims in real life this isn't the case and she is in fact very shy. “I don’t understand it,” she told Miss Vogue magazine, adding, “But when I’m performing, it’s totally different. I’m free.”

CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO SEE MORE OF CRESSIDA IN JALOUSE