Amal Clooney raises the bar for fall fashion in a $6,436 Burberry coat

That is how you do fall! Amal Clooney headed to an event with a client on Wednesday night in London flaunting her high fashion style. The 37-year-old kept the autumn chill away with a green trench coat by Burberry.

Amal made a fall fashion statement with his Burberry trench coat Photo: Getty Images

Amal paired the coat, which was featured in the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2015 line and cost $6,436, with a chic grey dress, black tights and stilettos. Complementing her outfit, the human rights lawyer wore her long glossy tresses down in loose waves and added a slick of statement red lipstick as she headed to a Frontline talk with her client Mohamed Fahmy, who she recently helped get released from prison.

Amal celebrated her and George's first wedding anniversary last week. Always gushing about his bride, the handsome actor opened up about their first year of marriage. "We sure are having fun," the Ocean's Eleven star told People a few days after the celebration. "We had a beautiful anniversary, and we're having fun."

Amal and George celebrated their one year wedding anniversary Photo: Getty Images

The British beauty has been turning heads in a series of colorful ensembles in recent weeks as she makes the transition from a summer to fall wardrobe – and green seems to be one of her preferred colors choices.

Amal topped best-dressed lists in New York City last week as she joined George for a screening of O Brother, Where Art Thou?, the film which saw him win a Golden Globe back in 2001. Showing off her incredible figure, she opted for an asymmetric, pleated Versace dress.

Green with envy! Amal looks stunning in the color Photo: Getty Images

Never one to shy away from a pop of color, just a few days later the stylish star was spotted in an eye-catching red short-sleeved tweed Dolce & Gabbana number as she ran errands in the Big Apple.