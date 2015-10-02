Fashion month may be winding down, but the glamour doesn't seem to have in end in sight. Friday's Paris Fashion Week highlights included Rihanna stepping out for the Dior show joined by Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, who was also spotted in the front row.

Rihanna, who was also joined by her mom and brother at the show, went for a sleek and sexy look Photo: Getty Images

Twenty-seven-year-old Rihanna dazzled in a striking pink coat with an asymmetric cut-out. Never one to shy away from a fearless outfit, the "Diamonds" singer paired the look with thigh-high patent black leather boots, accessorizing with earrings and a statement ring. And the star didn't attend the show solo – she was also accompanied by her mother Monica and younger brother Rajad Fenty.

Aspiring actress Cressida opted for a simple little white dress and suede booties Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, British beauty Cressida also made quite the impression as she stepped out in a minimalist ensemble. The 26-year-old looked as chic as ever in a white shift minidress, keeping her accessories simple with just a pair of tan suede ankle boots and a silver clutch bag. The appearance was just the latest high profile fashion date for the aspiring actress, who joined Vogue editor Anna Wintour at a London Fashion Week show and also hit the stylish party circuit.

Cressida, who dated Prince Harry for two years after being introduced by the royal's cousin Princess Eugenie, was the subject of reconciliation reports last month thanks to her attendance at the Prince's 31st birthday party. Harry spent the special evening with a gathering of close friends, including his former love, at the Cross Keys pub in London.