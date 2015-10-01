Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin help makeup artist Pat McGrath launch Gold 001

As Paris Fashion Week kicked off, the runway's hottest new stars Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Stella Maxwell attended a very special makeup launch on Wednesday in the City of Light. The models showed their support for iconic artist and fashion visionary Pat McGrath in the beautiful Jardins des Tuileries as she unveiled her first ever eponymous product, Gold 001.

From left to right: Stella Maxwell, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin showed off Pat McGrath's new Gold 001 product

Photos: Imaan Hammam, Eva Chen, Pat McGrath, Sophia Li

Other famous names including Kris Jenner – joined by boyfriend Corey Gamble – attended the debut of the cool cosmetic, a metallic pigment that can be used to accentuate your eyes, lips and skin. The models and celebrities gathered in the stunning surroundings had their faces adorned with the innovative gold product, which on its packaging advises the user that it "causes a heightened sense of confidence and a potential overdose of glamour."

Kris Jenner posed with product designer Pat McGrath and Eva Chen

The highly-anticipated gold powder, which will be released as part of a limited-edition run of just 1,000, had its first showing when it was used at the most recent Prada show during Milan Fashion Week.

Golden hour with these golden girls... A selfie moment after applying #Gold001 at @voguemagazine event #pattakesparis ✨✨✨ Una foto publicada por Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) el 30 de Sep de 2015 a la(s) 9:37 PDT

It has already garnered support from celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, who used it for her latest Violet Grey shoot, where Pat – a fashion week staple who is known for her work with beauty brands like COVERGIRL, Max Factor, Gucci, and Dolce & Gabbana – converted her into a modern-day Cleopatra.