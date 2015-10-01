Reese Witherspoon only released her debut clothing line Draper James several months ago, but the actress is already thinking of ways to expand her company and clothing brand. "The possibilities are limitless," said the actress during an interview with Today.com.

"We’re looking at children’s and shoes and bridal. A lot of women want bridal. There’s a thing about the Southern bride," she continued. "It would be a lot of fun to create wedding dresses, and I have a lot of experience with that whether it’s in movies or real life."

Reese poses in items from her clothing line Draper James Photo: Instagram/@draperjamesgirl

Aiming to create a clothing line with items that would fit all types of women, the actress went back to her roots and added some southern hospitality to her clothes. "A big part of being Southern is that you always extend your hand, always make somebody feel welcome, and I want the brand to have that and create the feeling in the customer as well," she shared. "I know what different women form different places like to wear because I’ve done so much research as an actor."

A clothing line with Southern charm, Draper James, named after her grandmother Dorothea Draper and grandfather William James Witherspoon, released its first collection in April and received positive reviews for its fun floral prints and stylish dresses.

Discussing the upcoming fall collection, the mother-of-three said, “I’m so happy about our coats…they’re incredible. They’re the perfect weight. They’re not too heavy and they’re not too light. I think they’re going to be great to transition into colder weather."

As a mother-of-three, Reese understands the challenges of being stylish yet practical Photo: Instagram/@draperjamesgirl

Understanding the challenges mothers face balancing practicality and style, Reese revealed her tips on how she transforms her outfits from the school run to business meeting ready. "I’m a mobile storage unit," she joked. "I have a bag of make-up and at least two or three pairs of shoes in my car."