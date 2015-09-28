There has been something for everyone at Milan Fashion Week, from Roberto Cavalli's leggy sex appeal and Etro's pretty prints to Jil Sanders' minimalist looks and Gucci's 1970s flair. Dolce & Gabbana has us dreaming of next summer's vacation already with their retro homage to 1950s and 1960s Italian tourist spots. And at Moschino, Jeremy Scott, who brought us irresistible Barbie and McDonalds-themed collections in past seasons, went to the streets for car wash and construction inspiration.

