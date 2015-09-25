Kate Middleton chooses little-known label The Fold for prison visit

She's a fan of bigger labels like Alice Temperley, Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen and even Zara but Kate Middleton stepped out for her latest high profile engagement in a nearly unknown brand. The lucky label that will no doubt experience a 'Kate Effect' boost is London-based label The Fold, which is behind the stylish winter silver tweed dress that she wore to Send women's prison on Friday.

The Duchess chose a chic tweed dress from little-known London label The Fold Photo: Getty Images

The tailored pale grey dress, called 'The Eaton', features long sleeves, a V-neckline, a peplum bodice and a pencil skirt. It is priced at £365, or around $550. She accessorized the stylish ensemble with a grey envelope clutch bag, and added a pair of matching high heels to complete her outfit.

Kate, who recently unveiled a new hairstyle with soft bangs, showed off the look by wearing her glossy brunette tresses down around her shoulders.

The dress retail for about $550 Photo: thefoldlondon.com

The mother-of-two was visiting the prison to view the work carried out by the Rehabilitation of Addicted Prisoners Trust, who work to help prisoners struggling with addictions to drugs and alcohol.

Kate only recently returned to her official duties since giving birth of baby Princess Charlotte, attending her first official engagement earlier this month as she visited the Anna Freud Centre, lending her support to the organization's work on promoting mental health in children.

The stylish royal wore Ralph Lauren last week Photo: Getty Images

The royal looked radiant for the visit, wearing a $1595 Ralph Lauren shirtdress. She later donned a royal blue coat by Reiss as she stepped out for the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup – her first night out since her daughter's May arrival.