Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas is proving she's a true fashion queen as she makes the rounds at London Fashion Week. The 26-year-old, who recently met up with her ex-boyfriend for his 31st birthday, looked stunning at both the Topshop Unique show and Sunday night's Louis Vuitton bash.

Cressida arrived to the Topshop show Photo: Getty Images

Bolstering her fashion credentials, the actress and dancer was spotted alongside Vogueeditor-in-chief Anna Wintour at Topshop, where she donned a black lacy shirt dress that was split to the thigh. Cressida, who has starred in campaigns for Burberry and Mulberry, also mingled with Topshop's founder, Sir Philip Green, and his 24-year-old daughter Chloe.



The 26-year-old beauty was seated front row with (left to right) Ciara, Sir Philip Green, Anna Wintour and Alexa Chung for the Topshop show Photo: Getty Images

The aspiring actress also had the chance to mingle with stars like Selena Gomez on Sunday night as she hit up the Louis Vuitton Series 3 VIP launch.



Cressida hit up the Louis Vuitton bash Photo: Getty Images

While Cressida opted for a beaded long skirt and sleeveless turtleneck, Selena was also showing off her ultra-chic side, in a black leather floor-length gown with dazzling beaded embellishment and a silver zipper detail. Also at the party was British model Cara Delevingne, who was joined by girlfriend St. Vincent.



She mingled with guests like Selena Gomez (above) and Cara Delevingne Photo: Getty Images



Having shot to fame when she dated Prince Harry, Cressida has been a much-photographed staple at London Fashion Week. On Friday night she made her LFW debut as she attended a high-profile party organized by Vogue UK editor Alexandra Shulman and US Ambassador Matthew Barzun.