Serena Williams on balancing tennis and fashion: 'I don't sleep'

It was off the tennis court and straight to the runway for Serena Williams on Tuesday. The 33-year-old, who lost in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open to Italy's Roberta Vinci, was all smiles as she showed her new Serena Williams Signature Statement Collection for HSN during New York Fashion Week at KIA Style 360.

Looking bright eyed and fashionable in a plunging shirt and fringed skirt, Serena shared her secret for balancing her busy schedule. "I don't sleep, so I think that helps," she told HELLO!. "Literally I don’t sleep. It’s not healthy for me but it helps me out. I’ll sleep tonight though! I’ll work it out tonight; I’ll have time to sleep."

Photo: Getty Images

One of the other secrets to Serena's success is none other than Anna Wintour, who became a mentor to the tennis star while she was putting together her line. "I’ve been working really closely with Anna, and she has been so amazing just helping us out with the whole collection," she explained. "I have an amazing team as well. But Anna has been like my mentor, and I’m so lucky and blessed to have her."

Photo: Getty Images

Anna had a front row seat during the presentation, next to Drake, who cheered her on throughout the U.S. Open and whose music was featured during the show. Other notable faces included Vogue's editor-at-large André Leon Talley, Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts and models Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge.

Serena's style was evident in a range of looks from her collection including the signature hooded poncho, suede fringe jacket and a leather fringe dress. As promised, the collection featured a lot of earth tones. After the show streamed live on HSN, fans of the line had the chance to purchase the items on the site.

Photo: Getty Images

"This is kind of the only time you can see a real live fashion show in New York and then purchase the pieces right after," she said. "That's the most amazing thing about it."