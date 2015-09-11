And the most popular model on Instagram is... Kendall Jenner! The social media site crowned the 19-year-old supermodel with the title based on her follower count. Kendall has a whopping 36.5 million followers to date.

Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner

It's no surprise that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a large following. Kendall has gained a strong fanbase from the show, making her runway debut during Fashion Week last year and landing campaigns for Givenchy and Balmain, while becoming the face of Estée Lauder. Kendall's big sister Kim Kardashian also held a top spot on the social media site, before having it claimed by Taylor Swift.

Taking second place is Kendall's close friend Cara Delevingne, with 19.2 million followers. Renowned for her sense of humor and quirky backstage photos, Cara was hailed as a social media queen when she first burst onto the modeling scene. Earlier this year, the Paper Towns star announced that she would be stepping off of the catwalk and onto the big screen, but treated fans and the fashion world to one more campaign with fellow supermodel Kate Moss.

Photo: Instagram/@caradelevingne

In the spirit of friendly competition, the third spot is held by Victoria's Secret angel Candice Swanepoel with a follower count of six million. The South African beauty often shares new campaign images and behind-the-scene peeks at her glamorous photo shoots, as well as being renowned for keeping her fans in the loop ahead of the highly anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows.

Photo: Instagram/@angelcandices

Kendall and Cara's BFF Gigi Hadid, rounds out the top four. The 20-year-old has 5.9 million followers, and her account features fun images of her and boyfriend Joe Jonas as well as snaps with little sister Bella Hadid. The blonde beauty is also killing it in the fashion world by becoming the face of Topshop, giving her social media fanbase a chance to rise.