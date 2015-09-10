Lauren Conrad on debut at New York fashion week: 'We nailed it!'

Lauren Conrad has been designing her LC Lauren Conrad collection for Kohl’s since 2009, but on Wednesday night, the blonde beauty’s dream of showing at New York fashion week came true. “I hope it went well,” The Hills ’ star told HELLO! after the debut of her new collection LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection. “I didn’t watch it yet because I was backstage working.”

We can attest that it did! Every bit from the invites with floral accents to the runway décor with the chandeliers coming down and airy feel to the 37 looks were true to the California native’s aesthetic. Oh, and the sparkly rose champagne didn’t hurt either! Each article of clothing definitely could be envisioned on Lauren. “We nailed it then!” she joked. “I’ve worn the bluish gray lace jumper to a rehearsal dinner. I really love the jackets. Some of the stuff is fun to mix in with every day wear. I have been wearing it, very secretly because I wasn’t supposed to.”

While the 29-year-old was busy backstage making sure the models’ were runway ready, William Tell was beaming from the front row. “We managed to get him a front row seat,” she said of her husband of a year (their anniversary is September 13). As for if she looks to him for advice on the clothes, she added: “If I need an opinion, I definitely ask him, but for the most part, he’s a dude.”

Lauren, who opted for the high-waisted white pants and lace crop for her big night, didn’t have to look very far to know that her guests including her Hills’ co-star Lo Bosworth, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Culpo, Ashley Tisdale and Dylan Penn approved of the new line. Dylan, who will be in town hitting several shows, mentioned to HELLO! of her jumpsuit that she paired with Converse: “This was the most comfortable, and it’s really light for this weather and to bounce around.”

Lauren, who recently told Cosmopolitan that she always wanted to be doing something in fashion, is a born designer and finds inspiration in the little things. “I sometimes travel with a notebook,” she said. “Inspiration comes from everywhere in photos, pages out of a magazine or from a book or watching a movie. It’s the little things that catch your eye.”

