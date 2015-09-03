Alexander Wang enlists 38 famous friends for Do Something collaboration

Alexander Wang certainly took advantage of his address book for his latest campaign. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kate Moss and Lara Stone are just some of the 38 famous faces to model the designer's new T-shirts and hoodies, created for the charity Do Something.

Kim Kardashian is one of the stars in Alexander Wang's new campaign Photo: Alexander Wang

Photographed by Steven Klein, supermodels including Cara Delevingne, Behati Prinsloo, Joan Smalls and Georgia May Jagger have all teamed up with Alexander as he launches the charitable collaboration. The designer's new capsule collection is particularly poignant, as it marks the celebration of the 10th anniversary of his eponymous label. It comes as no surprise that a host of celebrities have joined him for the milestone in his career – Alexander's shows at New York Fashion Week are notorious for their star-studded front rows.

Proceeds from the sales of the effortlessly cool tops will go directly to the charity Do Something, which help young people to fundraise for their chosen causes. In a video posted on his Instagram, Alexander revealed why he had chosen to collaborate with the charity.

Cara Delevingne also took part Photo: Alexander Wang

"DoSomething.org is a really important charity because it really gives a lot of the youth out there the platform to explore their interests and hobbies," he explained. "And to get them to think outside the box."

It's been a hectic few months for the designer, who recently confirmed that he would be leaving French fashion house Balenciaga, after three years at the label. "It's been an incredible experience to work with a couture house in Paris," he said in a statement. "I am honored to have had the opportunity to work for this historical maison. I would like to thank the brilliant team at Balenciaga for their collaboration and for what we have accomplished together, and I am looking forward to taking my own brand to its next level of growth."

Kanye West supported Alexander for his Do Something collaboration Photo: Alexander Wang





Alexander Wang's full Do Something campaign stars (in alphabetical order):

A$AP Rocky, Alice Glass, Alison Mosshart, Aluna Francis, Angel Haze, Anna Ewers, Behati Prinsloo, Beth Ditto, Cara Delevingne, Danny Fuller, Daria Werbowy, Fei Fei Sun, Gemma Ward, Georgia May Jagger, Grimes, HAIM, Jhené Aiko, Joan Smalls, Kanye West, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian West, Koa Smith, Kristen Wiig, Lara Stone, Lauren Hutton, Lykke Li, Mariel Hemingway, Natasha Poly, Pamela Anderson, Pascal Dangin, Pusha T, Raquel Zimmermann, Rod Stewart, Steven Klein, Taraji P. Henson, The Weeknd, Tyga