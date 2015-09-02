Blake Lively designs a chic baby bag named after her daughter

Blake Lively just set a new standard for the baby bag! The 28-year-old designed the "James" bag (named after her and Ryan Reynolds 8-month-old daughter) for her lifestyle website Preserve.

"I didn't want a diaper bag that I would not carry if I wasn't a mama," Blake said in a statement. "We love the bag so much that we wanted to make them for the mamas. This bag will last a lifetime. That's what it's built for."

Blake Lively designed a new baby bag in honor of her daughter James Photo: Getty Images

The "James" bag was crafted by Sandast, the company who supplied the actress with handbags in her latest film The Age of Adaline. The maroon bag is made from luxe Horween leather and lined with premium plaid fabric, with a brass zip fastening that was hand-selected and imported from Switzerland.

The luxe leather bag comes in cognac and blue Photo: Preserve.com

All style comes with a price and this sleek bag is no exception. Mommy's who want to purchase the designer bag will have to shell out $860 for the fashionable accessory which comes in two colors, cognac and blue.

Blake's design talent doesn't stop with bags. Earlier this year, the Gossip Girl star designed a dress exclusively for her lifestyle site. "I may not be able to draw worth a lick, but I'm proud of this dress I co-designed with Amour Vert for @preserve_us You better send me photos if you buy it! I wanna share your photos," she captioned the pic of her showing off the dress.

I may not be able to draw worth a lick, but I am proud of this dress I co-designed with Amour Vert for @preserve_us You better send me pics if you buy it! I want to share your photos!! #PRSRV so I see it  https://www.preserve.us/champagne-dress.html?gift=25 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 26, 2015 at 8:36am PDT

Little James is going to inherit a lot of her highly-fashionable mommy's clothing. In an interview with ET Online, Blake admitted that she has been saving clothes for her little girl since she was a teen. "Since I've been 16, I've been like, 'My child will love this piece from Forever 21,'" she shared during the interview. "They're never going to want it, but that's why I'm happy to have had a girl because I have a lot of things I've been hoarding with the excuse to pass it down to her."