The Central Saint Martins school in London is going to have another well known face walking the halls. Antonio Banderas is returning to school at the fashion design institution, which has a long list of famed alumni including Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano and Riccardo Tisci.

The 55-year-old shared his exciting new adventure with his 124,000 Instagram followers, posting a photo of himself posing with a series of mannequins. "The 2nd week of studies at Central St Martin begins," he captioned the snap. "Intense, exciting, serious and fun all the same time."

The Mask of Zorro actor's decision to pursue a career in fashion has come as a surprise to fans as he is best known for his successful Hollywood career, starring in hits including Assassins, Evita, Interview with the Vampire, as well as voicing the character of Puss in Boots in the Shrek franchise.

Antonio revealed going into fashion design has been on his mind "for a long time" Photo: Getty Images

However, Antonio has since revealed that design has been an ambition "for a long time", but that doesn't mean he will be leaving the world of acting altogether. "It's something that has been on my mind for a long time," he said during an appearance on Loose Women in the U.K. in March. "Central Saint Martins is probably one of the best schools in the world and so I am going to start studying with them. It makes me feel actually very young to put the elbows on the table again and try to understand another reality. Of course, I won't stop my professional life, I'll continue acting, directing, but this is a new thing."

It's no doubt been a hectic few months for Antonio, following the news that he and Melanie Griffith's divorce was set to be finalized. According to TMZ, the former couple, who announced their separation in June of 2014, both signed their divorce papers a year later, just waiting for a judge to legally end their 18-year marriage.