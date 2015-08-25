Sarah Jessica Parker initially fought hard to get out of 'Sex and the City'

If Sarah Jessica Parker had her way years ago, someone else would have been thrust into the spotlight as Carrie Bradshaw. During a trip to Provincetown, Massachusetts, she opened up to actor Seth Rudetsky about her initial reservations.

"We, of course, talked about Sex and The City, and turns out, Sarah was reluctant to do the pilot because she didn't really want to do a series," he wrote on his Playbill column. "However she loved the script so she filmed it and then forgot about it. Months later she found out the show was picked up, and she completely wanted to get out of it. I mean, completely."

Sarah Jessica Parker, at the opening of Broadway's Hamilton, is best known for her role in Sex and the City Photo: Getty Images

Seth explained that Sarah Jessica was reluctant to get 'tied down' to one TV show. "She really didn't want to be tied down to one job because she loved going from gig to gig and being, what she called, a 'journeyman'," he continued. "She tried various ways to get out of it including telling HBO that she would film three projects for free if they'd release her from her contract! Basically, they convinced her to honor her deal, and she now has no regrets."

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

During the interview, Seth also fueled speculation that there could be a third Sex and the City film in the works. "She loved playing Carrie Bradshaw, and she told us that there may be a project coming up involving all the ladies!" he said. "I'll tell you who it probably won't involve: me. I auditioned for the first movie and decidedly did not get cast. I'll also tell you, however, whom it might involve: my mother! She auditioned for the film and got a call back."

Fans have spent months trying to decipher whether a third film really is in the pipeline – Sarah Jessica sparked a frenzy after she shared a photo on Instagram of herself being filmed on location in New York, but later revealed it was to celebrate the news that her shoe collection would be stocked at Bloomingdales.