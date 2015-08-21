Kate Middleton's black lace Diane von Furstenberg gown back on sale

Kate Middleton constantly has fashionistas trying to recreate her effortlessly elegant style. And retailers Rue La La caused an online frenzy last week after putting one of the exact styles Kate was seen wearing for sale – for a limited time only.

Kate wore the gown last November at the Royal Variety Performance Photo: © Getty Images

The Diane von Furstenberg 'Zarita' lace gown hasn't been available in recent months, but on Friday Rue La La put the black version which Kate wore back on sale. For those who wanted to recreate Kate's designer look without the price tag, there was further good news as the dress retailed for $439, half of its original price.

The stylish royal was first spotted in the gorgeous floor-length gown when she and Prince William headed to the Royal Variety Performance in November last year.

Looking the epitome of glamour, Kate, who was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time, wore her glossy brunette locks up in a low chignon, with not one hair out of place. The Duchess complemented her chic updo with smokey eye make-up, and a hint of blush.

Her accessories were minimal but dazzling, with the 33-year-old opting for a black sequin clutch bag, Lola blue topaz hoop earrings by Kiki McDonough and, of course, her beautiful engagement ring.

Lucky shoppers rushed for their chance to buy the dress on Friday Photo: Rue La La

It comes as no surprise that one of Kate's dresses has gone back on sale – the style icon often sees her outfits selling out within minutes of being identified in what has been dubbed 'The Kate Effect'.

Earlier this year, she caused a spike in sales of yellow dresses after she wore a cream and yellow bespoke Jenny Packham creation when she and Prince William introduced little Princess Charlotte to the world outside the Lindo Wing in May.

Online retailer eBay have revealed that in Kate's home country of Britain, there has been a 58% sales increase for yellow floral patterned dresses following her appearance. In Australia, there has been even more of a frenzy with a 208%, as well as a 131% sales increase for nude heels like the nude Jimmy Choo pumps the Duchess wore.