One can only image what it is like to spend an entire day with Karl Lagerfeld. The creative designer for Chanel and Fendi, who splits the majority of his time between Paris and New York City and designs for some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion, doesn't do it alone. Harpers Bazzaar had the chance to sit down with Sebastien Jondeau, Karl's personal secretary to find out what it is really like working with the fashion legend.

Sebastien has worked for Karl for more than 16 years Photo: Getty Images

“I’ve worked for Karl for more than 16 years, since I was 23, but I’ve known him since I was 15," Sebastien shared. "My step-father ran an 18th century furniture business that I worked for sometimes, and Karl was a big collector. I was always asking Karl questions. He knows everything, and he was so much cooler than I was. I wasn’t stupid, but I was curious…I became close with Karl because I was funnier than the other guys. I did my job, but I asked questions, and he liked that.”

As a result of asking so many questions, Sebastien and Karl developed a working relationship that comes complete with traveling in style. "When I travel with Karl, we take the plane about twice a week, from the South of France to America or to Italy then back to Paris. If we’re in the south, we take the plane to work in Paris in the morning and then go back at night,” he said about his jet-setting lifestyle with the icon. “Whenever I’m with Karl, I drive his car. We have two Rolls-Royces: a black one in Paris and a blue convertible in Monaco." But don't worry, the top down is no obstacle for Karl's legendary ponytail. Sebastien added, "No, Karl’s hair doesn’t fly out of his ponytail in a convertible. It doesn’t move!”

Sebastien shares what it is like to spend 24 hours with Karl Photo: Getty Images

Sebastien does however keep fit for himself and his boss. He runs between six and 15 miles a day. "It's very important that I do my sport — I run — because I have to protect Karl," he mentioned about his boss, who will talk to anyone and everyone. “It’s sometimes too public in a restaurant, but I’m there to calm people down. Karl is the nice one; I’m the bad one. He will talk to anyone: presidents, queens, cleaning ladies. But I have to keep him moving."

One of Karl's prized possessions that doesn't need to worry about protection — his cat. "Choupette doesn't have to worry about security," Sebastien continued. "She never goes outside, unless she's traveling with us. No risks for her!"