Jessica Simpson can add one more brand to her billion-dollar empire! The 35-year-old is set to release a new range of activewear this fall called Jessica Simpson: Warm Up, which will feature leggings, sports bras and sports jackets.

Jessica will release a new activewear range this fall Photo: Getty Images

The singer's new line will mark the first brand collection for her label since she sold the majority stake of the brand to Sequential Brands Group at the beginning of the year. The Dukes of Hazard star isn't going into her latest venture alone, her mother Tina Simpson will be the brands creative director.

In an interview with WWD, Tina shared the inspiration for the line. "Whatever was going on in Jessica's life at the time, we said we should be there," Tina told WWD. "We had been looking at active for a bit, trying to find the right partner. Jessica works out every day, pretty much an hour-and-a-half every day."

Tina Simpson will be the brands Creative Director Photo: Getty Images

Tina revealed that her daughter had been heavily involved in the creative process but also trusted her mother to make the right decisions on her behalf. "We usually don't have a difference of opinion," she said. "Jessica is the brand's muse. She trusts me to pick out the color palettes [and the direction for the line]. I show it to her always. She's constantly sending me [her] inspiration. She's online more than I am. She's always shopping on the internet."

Tina also revealed that she and Jessica try and visit the stores at least once a month to see what's working best. "We make sure the merchandise looks good and that we are getting the attention we want on the [sales] floors," she explained.

Jessica Simpson: Warm Up will be available in Macy's with the price point ranging from $24-$49. The mother of two is also in good company with the launch of her athletic line. Kate Hudson and Carrie Underwood both have clothing lines featuring workout clothes.