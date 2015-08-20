Just a year after making his Fashion Week debut, Jude Law and Sadie Frost's son Rafferty Law has landed yet another fashion campaign. The 18-year-old, who this time posing for luxury jewelry brand Effra London, shared a photo from his newest stint on his Instagram account.

Rafferty Law shared one of the campaign videos on his Instagram page

In the photo, Rafferty bears a striking resemblance to his A-lister father as he smolders for the camera in a denim ensemble, wearing pieces from the label's new collection including necklaces, bracelets and signet rings.

The shoot also included a short accompanying video. "I'm Raff Law," the rising star tells the camera. "I'm currently writing some songs with my band The Dirty Harry's and gigging around London. I wear the gold signet ring."



The model bears a striking resemblance to dad Jude Law Photo: Effra London

There's no doubt that Jude, who is the face of Dior Homme Sport, has been completely supportive of his son's burgeoning career, recently describing his children as his "bedrock". "My 18-year-old's in the business," he told Page Six. "My 24-year-old, a gifted musician on piano and guitar, studies music in college. They're my bedrock."



Proud dad Jude, who says his kids are his "bedrock", in 2000 Photo: Getty Images

Rafferty, who is signed with Select Model Management, has been starring in an increasing number of campaigns since making his catwalk debut last year. Walking for DKNY Men, the young model stormed the runway with dad Jude watching from the front row. Since then, he has returned to Fashion Week, modeling Spencer Hart's Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Collections: Men.