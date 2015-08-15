Celebrity fiancée loses her Louboutin shoe in the Condé Nast escalator

In a very unfortunate turn of events, shoe designer and The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran's fiancée Nareesha McCaffrey had to say goodbye to a precious piece of footwear.

"Great meeting at @TeenVogue...I left you guys a souvenir. RIP my @louboutinworld it just died at the Condé Nast," she captioned the image of her lone and broke designer footwear.

Nareesha and Siva got engaged after six years of dating in 2013. Photo: Instagram/@nare_esha

Nareesha's shoe became stuck in the elevator at Conde Nast headquarters in lower Manhattan, bringing the conveyance to a standstill and trapping her footwear in the process. The incident went viral after a Conde Nast recruiter, Katie Turell, posted the image on her Instagram.

No fear, the designer had a back up pair of shoes on hand, so she wouldn't have to tackle the busy New York City streets without footwear.

"My poor babies @louboutinworld such a tragic day for me, going home to cry over them," she tweeted next to the image of the broken shoe.

Nareesha captured a photo of her lone shoe. Photo: Instagram/@nare_esha



In 2013, Nareesha's fiance' announced that the couple would be tying the knot after he turned the tables on her planned surprise birthday party for him, and turned it into their engagement party.

"I said to her I wanted a present I would always remember this year by, for you to be my wife," the 26-year-old told HELLO!

Nareesha, 24, was a good sport and didn't let the loss of her designer shoe get her down. After hearing about the lone shoe in the buildings escalator she tweeted about becoming the next Cinderella.

"So my @louboutinworld shoe made all sorts of headlines! haha!! I am a real life Cinderella at this point."