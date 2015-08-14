Beyoncé is this years cover girl for Vogue's highly-anticipated September issue. Appropriately enough, Queen Bey's stunning images were shot by renowned royal photographer Mario Testino, who also shot the most recent official portraits for Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Beyoncé, 33, reigns on the cover wearing a dazzling Marc Jacobs dress paired with her wet honey-blonde tresses. Inside the mag, in a black-and-white shot, she wears astriking off-the-shoulder stress from Stella McCartney's fall/winter 2015 collection and also looks sensational as she poses in a racy sheer black curve-hugging gown, giving fans a glimpse of her enviably toned body.

Fans won't be able to pick up a copy of the magazine until it's August 14 release at Target or Amazon, but the magazine did offer a sneak peek into what readers will find. The site featured a behind-the-scenes video that shows the "Crazy In Love" singer posing for the photographs, and running through the halls of the shoot location.

The magazine tapped some high ranking designers in the fashion industry to offer their insight on working with the superstar. "The word diva is often used for so many female performers, and it often means they have reputations for being difficult, but she exudes charm and a lovable quality," said Marc Jacobs.



Beyonce' dazzles in Marc Jacobs and Stella McCartney for the spread. Photo: Vogue



This is the third time Queen Bey has graced the magazine's cover. She appeared on the March 2013 cover and the April 2009 issue, which was also shot by Mario.

Watch the latest photoshoot video below!