Victoria Beckham was just one of fashion's elite to be given a Minion makeover this week, and the designer and former Spice Girl was clearly thrilled with the result. The 41-year-old showed off her sense of humor, sharing a photo on Instagram of her real-life attempt to look like one of the popular Despicable Me characters.

Victoria ditched her trademark black minimalist outfits in favour of a Minion-shaped onesie, jokingly posing for the camera with the hood covering her face. "What can I say? I was inspired x vb #Minions," she captioned the funny snap.

The mother-of-four isn't the only one in her family to have been struck by Minion mania – her soccer player husband David Beckham recently chose the little yellow figures for a new tattoo on his stomach. The new body art, which was temporary, was chosen by the couple's adorable daughter Harper.

Victoria shared a photo of David's new inking with her 6.3 million followers, causing a social media frenzy as fans expressed their delight at the adorable father-daughter bonding moment.

"Harper has just added to Daddie's tattoo collection x happy Tuesday in the sunshine! X vb," she wrote alongside a snap of the design.

The Minions rendition of Victoria sees her dressed head-to-toe in her signature color, black, and wearing oversized sunglasses as she does her trademark pose – hand on hip, one foot in front of the other.

The onetime Posh Spice was not the only fashionista to be turned into a 'Minionista' – Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour, Cara Delevingne and Marc Jacobs are just some of the other big style names who were transformed.

There's no doubt it's been Minion Mania recently, with stars like Sandra Bullock donning Minions fashion as the cute little yellow creatures' debut movie scooped $115.2 million on its opening weekend alone.