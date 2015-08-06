Beyoncé may have a lot of fabulous items in her closet, but a pair of $310,000 heels is not one of them. Her publicist has denied reports that the singer purchased the pricey diamond-encrusted sandals by House of Borgezie for a music video telling E! News that the story is “absolutely not true."

The designer of the shoes had even gave interviews confirming the purchase. "It's the ultimate, Beyoncé's one of those fantasy customers," Christopher told Birmingham Mail. "If you want someone to model your creations, you can't get any better than Beyoncé."



The "Crazy in Love" singer's team was reported to have approached the British label after spotting a pair of their shoes in an article.

"It's a sale," Christopher had said. "I've been told the stilettos are for her next video which should be out in the autumn." The dazzling stilettos in question are encrusted with 1,290 precious stones, with the design inspired by Paul Simon's hit song "Diamonds on the Soles of her Shoes." The "Single Ladies" singer was also said to have picked up a gold basque belt worth $85,000 to accessorize what would no doubt be a show-stopping ensemble.

Beyoncé is no stranger to the world of footwear; she recently teamed up with legendary Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti to collaborate on a pair of shoes. Giuseppe, 57, revealed that the pair will be "ultra-thick platform" shoes with a stiletto heel, adding that the pop superstar played an active role in the design process.



"Beyoncé has very clear ideas – she knows exactly what she wants," he told Forbes. "The thing which she then also has over other celebrities, is that she has an amazing voice. She's incredibly talented and she's an amazing dancer – she's complete. Few are like Beyoncé."