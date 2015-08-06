Queen Letizia of Spain's shoe collection: 14 pairs of royally killer heels

Like Cinderella and her glass slipper, a queen is nothing without her royal shoe collection – and Letizia of Spain sure has a fabulous one. From suede to snakeskin, simple to strappy, the Spanish royal – whose high heels help her stand tall next to her 6ft 4in husband King Felipe VI – knows how to spice up any outfit with just the perfect footwear.

CLICK ON THE PHOTOS TO SEE 14 PAIRS OF QUEEN LETIZIA'S BEST HEELS





Queen Letizia (with husband King Felipe) stepped out on Wednesday wearing a Mango top and her signature stylish heels Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday night she stepped out in a pair of python motif sandals by one of her fave brands, Magrit, as she joined the King and his mother Queen Sofia for a gala dinner on the island of Mallorca, Spain. As she helped host 400 guests at La Almudaina palace, Queen Letizia showed her confident high-low style, wearing a simple black top from Mango with pants and a clutch by Hugo Boss.

The sandals are the latest addition to Queen Letizia's shoe collection. Click on the photo below to see our faves from the royal's extensive shoe wardrobe.



