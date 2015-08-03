Beyoncé buys $312,000 diamond House of Borgezie shoes for her next video

Beyoncé's wardrobe is full of high fashion labels from Givenchy to Chanel, but the singer turned to a relatively unknown designer for the latest addition to her closet. The 33-year-old has purchased a pair of $312,000 shoes from the House of Borgezie Princess Constellation collection, from Birmingham, England-based designer Christopher Michael Shellis.



The designer reveals that Beyoncé has bought $312,000 shoes for her new video Photo: Getty Images

The dazzling stilettos are encrusted with 1,290 precious stones, with the design inspired by Paul Simon's hit song"Diamonds on the Soles of her Shoes". "It's the ultimate, Beyoncé's one of those fantasy customers," Christopher told the Birmingham Mail. "If you want someone to model your creations, you can't get any better than Beyoncé."

Beyoncé's team apparently approached the British label after spotting a pair of their shoes in the press, and got in touch on behalf of the star to buy the shoes for her latest exciting project. Christopher revealed: "It's a sale. I've been told the stilettos are for her next video which should be out in the autumn."

However, it wasn't just the shoes that caught the singer's attention. She also bought an $86,000 gold basque belt to accessorize what will no doubt be her show-stopping ensemble.

The House of Borgezie is known for it's jeweled footwear – the gem-encrusted Princess Diamond Constellation shoes are billed as "possibly the 8th wonder of the world" Photo: House of Borgezie

Beyoncé is no stranger to the world of footwear – she recently teamed up with legendary Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti to collaborate on a pair of shoes. Giuseppe, 57, revealed that the pair will be 'ultra-thick platform' shoes with a stiletto heel, adding that the pop superstar played an active role in the design process.

"Beyoncé has very clear ideas – she knows exactly what she wants," he told Forbes. "The thing which she then also has over other celebrities, is that she has an amazing voice. She's incredibly talented and she's an amazing dancer – she's complete. Few are like Beyoncé."