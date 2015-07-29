Joanna Garcia Swisher and Hilaria Baldwin wear the same little white dress

They said yes to the same dress! The Astronaut Wives Club actress Joanna Garcia Swisher and yoga guru Hilaria Baldwin both embraced the little white dress trend in NYC – and just happened to both choose the same cute creation by Australian fashion house Nicholas.

Hilaria Baldwin chose the Nicholas creation for a red carpet premiere Photo: Getty Images

Hilaria sported the strapless dress, which features a slight peplum waistline with a flowing sheer tea-length skirt, as she stepped out alongside husband Alec Baldwin for the Mission: Impossible — Rouge Nation premiere. Joanna, meanwhile, donned the outfit during her appearance Monday night on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

Each star added her own touch to the summery look, of course: Hilaria teamed hers with cream-colored pumps and a satin clutch with a bow, while Joanna set hers off with strappy silver heels and minimal jewelry.

On Watch What Happens Live, Astronaut Wives star Joanna, who is a real-life baseball spouse, spent time in Andy Cohen’s hot seat talking about her home life with baseball player husband Nick Swisher. During a game of “Nick Disher”, Andy grilled her for details — including whether or not she finds his baseball uniform to be a turn-on. “I take it off in the bedroom,” she quipped.

The Astronaut Wives Club actress Joanna Garcia Swisher loved the look too Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Hilaria, 31, meanwhile just gave birth to her and Alec's second child, a son Rafael, a little over a month ago, and told E! news about her life as a mommy. "My day never ends," she said. "It never begins, and it never ends, because I'm up every two hours with him and he sleeps in the bed with us."

With their sheer Nicholas numbers, both ladies set a stylish example for the LWD, one of the summer's hottest trends. Fashionistas can shop the Australian fashion house's brand on Shobop.com and browse more of their sheer ball skirts and summertime dresses on Instagram.