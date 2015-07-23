Peyton List can now add stylist to her resume. The 17-year-old Disney channel star is the new face of Bongo jeans. “I am so excited to be working with Bongo,” Peyton tells HELLO!. “When I was styling the campaign, I mixed and matched looks that I felt were effortlessly chic but still fun and edgy. These outfits are looks every girl can wear and feel confident.”

Photo: Courtesy of Bongo

The Jessie star took to her Instagram account to initially make the announcement and show off her style. “SO EXCITED to show you my new BONGO campaign! Such an honor to join the BONGO family. Follow @bongojeans to see all the new pics and keep an eye out for me at a Sears near you,” she wrote along with an image of herself wearing a leather skirt and New York City t-shirt, paired with a pink floppy hat.

On her Disney channel show, Peyton plays Emma, the most fashion-forward member of the Ross clan, who has her own fashion blog and dreams of making it in the fashion world. Now with the help of Bongo, Peyton can put her on screen and off screen skills to work.

Photo: Courtesy of Bongo

The star's “Styled by Peyton” campaign features looks that she has put together on her own. The line includes everything ranging from denim to mixed texture looks, to dresses and cozy knit sweaters that "feel like fall." Peyton proves that she has an eye for fashion and a great sense of style. She also offers insight on some of her favorite accessories, which include floppy hats and chunky statement necklaces.

Peyton joins a list of other BONGO girls including Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Lucy Hale. The line is available exclusively at Sears and KMart.

