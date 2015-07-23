When you're a celebrity you don't just get fashion advice from a stylist, you get it from the designer herself. Eva Longoria has revealed that she regularly turns to pal Victoria Beckham to approve her outfits and to learn some tips and tricks. "I send her pictures and ask what I should wear," Eva told Australian Vogue. "I love how Victoria is a minimalist."

VIEW GALLERY

Eva Longoria revealed she gets fashion advice from Victoria Beckham Photo: Getty Images

The 40-year-old added that she admired the former Spice Girl's minimalist style, particularly as it helped influence her own ensembles to give them a high fashion edge.

"I really admire that because if it were up to me I'd be a Christmas tree," she quipped. I'm like, 'Diamonds, necklaces, bracelets, sparkly! And [Victoria's] like, 'No'."

It's not the first time that Eva has opened up about her close bond with Victoria. She revealed to the Express how they hang out at home together frequently after becoming friends almost a decade ago when the Beckhams moved to Los Angeles for soccer player David's job.

VIEW GALLERY

Eva praised Victoria for her minimalist style Photo: Getty Images

However, Eva admitted that the British beauty isn't the only person she turns to for help before a major red carpet event. "I have a team, it's not like you walk out and it's effortless," she said to Australian Vogue. "There's hair, make-up, publicists, assistants. I always do a manicure the night before so I'm not imprisoned in my chair because I don't want to nick my nail. I do a facial a week before. There's a calendar."